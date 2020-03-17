Long before he took his spot at the American Idol table, Luke Bryan always tended to speak without much of a filter. But the country star took it to a whole new level on Monday (March 16) when he began talking about manscaping during the TV reality singing contest.

“I over manscaped,” Bryan innocently told fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie during a break in the Hollywood Week auditions.

"What?!” Perry shot back, seemingly amazed that Bryan would share that sort of information.

“I over manscaped,” Bryan repeated, saying that he had actually done the deed everywhere and with a "razor, not trimmers." He further added that he needed some powder.

“I don’t even want to know this!” Perry exclaimed.

And Bryan's wife agreed. In fact, Caroline Bryan headed to her own Instagram page to share a clip of the interaction, and expressed her shock that her hubby would share such a thing.

“What is wrong with him?” she asked Tuesday night, sharing the same clip with the blurb, "TMI Alert."

And while we understand Caroline’s shock at her hubby’s words, let’s just say this: At a time where the world seems completely overwhelmed with the spread of the coronavirus, Bryan made us laugh.

And that’s as important as anything at this moment.

