Y’all Have Got to Stop Sending Margaritas to Luke Bryan’s Table

Luke Bryan recently scored his 25th career No. 1 hit with his recent single "One Margarita." That success, however, has a downside, the country superstar has found.

During a conversation with Bryan, late-night TV host Seth Meyers points out that while the song is titled "One Margarita," its protagonist actually drinks three margaritas and a shot. It's apparently become a popular drink order for fans to send Bryan and his wife — who live south of Nashville, where restaurants are open at half capacity during the novel coronavirus pandemic — when they're dining out.

"I'm like, well, guys, I appreciate the sentiment and the gesture, but I don't really need to black out here at me and my wife's go-to restaurant," Bryan shares. "It's becoming the thing where ... people just expect me to down three margaritas and take a shot of tequila and just, you know, hop in the car and start rammin' cars as I fly out of the parking lot."

"One Margarita" comes from Bryan's recently released new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. It's the third single — and third chart-topper — from the project already.

Bryan began his streak of hits all the way back in 2009 with "Do I," a song written by Bryan alongside Lady A's Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, behind Lady A's "Need You Now" on both charts.

