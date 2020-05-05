Luke Bryan turned to social media to wish his fans a Happy Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday (May 5), and he got his mom, LeClaire, in on the fun.

The country superstar recently released a fun new single titled "One Margarita," and it's a perfect soundtrack for Cinco de Mayo. He posted the track to Instagram on Tuesday, but with a twist. Bryan used the animated JibJab e-card app to superimpose his mom's head over his own in the beach-themed video for the song, turning what was already an entertaining clip into a laugh-out-loud good time.

It's hilarious enough already, but the clip is made even funnier by the fact that while LeClaire's face replaces her famous son's in each frame, the different hats he wears throughout the video still remain to top her off. Click the video below to get in on the fun.

Both LeCLaire and Bryan's wife, Caroline, were already featured in the sun-splashed video for "One Margarita," which he filmed in Mexico during his most recent Crash My Playa event.

The superstar singer-songwriter was slated to release a new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, on April 24, but he revealed in early April that the release has been pushed back to Aug. 7 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. He's also among the many musicians who've had to put off tours in 2020 due to the ongoing health crisis. Bryan has postponed the opening date of his Proud to Be Right Here Tour until July 7.