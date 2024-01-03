Luke Bryan's fans love his goofy family antics almost as much as they love his music, and on New Year's Eve, a crowd in Las Vegas got a little of both.

Bryan was just putting the finishing touches on his Sunday night (Dec. 31) residency show during a string of dates at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. In the middle of his hit song "I Don't Want This Night to End," Bryan's crowd — and from the looks of it, the singer himself — got a massive surprise when his 22-year-old nephew Til popped up onstage.

Til bounded up towards the crowd and, after a confident nod towards Bryan, took over the chorus. He might not quite be able to match his superstar uncle's vocals, but he proved that killer moves and onstage charm definitely run in the family.

Til hammed it up for the crowd and even paid homage to Bryan's famous booty shake with some perfectly-executed dance moves of his own.

The crowd loved it, but no one seemed more entertained than Bryan himself, who doubled over in laughter and delight watching Til take control of the show. In between bouts of laughter, the country star did his best to duet with his nephew.

Finally, at the end of the song, they made their way up the stage rafters together. Press play on the video below to watch fan-recorded video of the unforgettable moment.

Bryan shared snippets of Til's cameo on his own social media, too, posting a montage video of his New Year's celebration that also shows the singer and his wife Caroline counting down to midnight from a balcony overlooking a fireworks display.

"Best way to ring in the new year," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Til has been a part of Bryan's nuclear family for nearly a decade. The young boy's mother Kelly — Bryan's sister — died from undetermined causes in 2007. In 2014, her husband Ben died of a heart attack, and Bryan and Caroline took custody of Til and his sisters Kris and Jordan.

The country star couple are also parents to two sons, 15-year-old Bo and 13-year-old Tate.