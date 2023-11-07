Luke Bryan’s Nephew, Til, Turns 22: ‘Our Prince!’

Luke Bryan&#8217;s Nephew, Til, Turns 22: &#8216;Our Prince!&#8217;

Instagram/Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Luke Bryan's nephew, Til Cheshire, is now 22 years old. The country singer's wife Caroline took to social media to wish him a Happy Birthday on Monday (Nov. 6) with a very special request.

"Happy 22nd birthday to our Prince!! Please no more injuries tonight! We love you to the moon and back!" she writes.

Caroline also shared several photos of Til, including a couple that demonstrate why her plea is necessary. In the second photo of the carousel, Til sits in a hospital bed with a look that says "dont' take a photo of me." In the final picture, which shows Til and Bryan's son Tate walking on a golf course, it appears Til's left arm is in a sling.

The other photos are from hunting trips and family outings, and the birthday boy is all smiles.

Bryan and his wife took custody of Til and his sisters Kris and Jordan after their parents died. In 2007, Bryan's sister, Kelly Bryan Cheshire, died from undetermined causes. Her husband Ben later passed from a heart attack in 2014.

The Bryans also have two sons: Bo, 15, and Tate, 13.

The "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" singer recently expressed his desire to spend more time with his family, despite his busy schedule. He took his boys on a hunting trip to Colorado at the end of elk season.

Up next, Bryan will host the 2023 CMA Awards alongside NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the second year in a row. The show will be live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will air on ABC. It will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

