Luke Bryan was able to squeeze in one last hunt with his boys before the end of elk season.

The country singer traveled to Colorado with his nephew, Til, and his sons Bo and Tate to do some bow hunting. From his photo dump on social media, it appears to have been a very successful trip.

"Nothing like a trip out to Colorado with my boys to close out elk season," he writes alongside several photos showing their haul.

It wasn't all elk hunting for the Bryan boys: He also shared a photo of himself fishing with Til. The trip was completely on brand for the "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" singer.

Bryan appears to be making good on his commitment to spend more time with his family. In the past, he has talked about wanting to slow things down career-wise in an effort to have more quality moments with his kids. His nephew Til is in college, but Bo, 15, and Tate, 13, are still at home.

Up next, the Georgia native will return to television to host the CMA Awards alongside NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning on Nov 8. It's the second year the pair have been at the show's helm.

Bryan has also announced he will be returning to Riviera Maya, Mexico for another round of his Crash My Playa Festival in January. Shortly after, the "Country On" artist will once again be on the judges' panel for his sixth season of American Idol. While auditions for the new season began in August, a premiere date for Season 22 has yet to be announced.