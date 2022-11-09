The 2022 CMA Awards began with a tribute to Loretta Lynn, but then it was a return to the good-natured humor the show's opening was known for across a decade, pre-COVID.

Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan delivered the best monologue since Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. That's not to say they were perfect — both men seemed a bit nervous as they raced through the jokes to start ,but mid-way through, Manning especially started to slow down, leaving room for zingers like this to land.

Luke: How do you think I did last year?

Peyton: I thought you really needed a co-host.

As expected, there were some football references as the show introduced the pair as a duo, with appropriate consideration to those wondering why they're together (or even who they are — yeah, those people exist). Underwood was mentioned as something both of them have in common, as well as: “And we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan may say tonight," Manning snapped.

That's not a bad network television line!

Without a doubt there were some tilted heads when a clogger from North Carolina came on stage to dance to "Rocky Top," but a surprise signaled that this wasn't just going to be another awards show, and this wouldn't only be a typical monologue. The kid from Canton did OK, even if he was dressed like your dad.

If this is our hosting duo for the next five years, we'll be in for a good ride.