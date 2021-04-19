Luke Bryan is "feeling awesome" after fighting COVID-19 in recent days. The country star returned to his American Idol judge's seat on Sunday night (April 18), after missing the first live episode of Season 19 of the TV singing competition.

Ahead of Sunday's Idol episode, Bryan posted a brief video to social media, announcing his return to his spot alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and admitting, "I'm so glad to be back at the judges' table." The show will be live again on Monday night (April 19).

Bryan revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on April 12, a few hours before Idol's episode that night. Paula Abdul, one of American Idol's original judges, filled Bryan's seat for the night.

Bryan did not share the details of his COVID-19 diagnosis -- in particular, when he was diagnosed -- but the timing did mean he was forced to drop out of the 2021 ACM Awards performance lineup. The awards show also aired on Sunday night; if things had gone according to plan, Bryan would have pre-taped his ACMs performance and been live on Idol that night.

Although Bryan was not present at the 2021 ACMs on Sunday night, he did walk away a winner: He won Entertainer of the Year and gave an acceptance via video from Los Angeles, Calif. In a virtual media room appearance, Bryan admitted that he was "totally surprised and shocked" by his victory.

"I'm a little removed from being able to be in the room, and I wish so bad I could've been in the room, but still, the emotions are there," Bryan said. "You never take these things for granted. You just don't. I think you kinda tell yourself maybe you're done winning them, and to win another one is very special."

Bryan's 2021 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year win is his third in the category.

