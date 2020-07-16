When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit and it became quite evident that everyone's summer touring schedule would be postponed, Luke Bryan took it as an opportunity to do some things that he and his family have always wanted to do.

“I was like, ‘I had the whole summer off,’ and I’m just doing some bucket list stuff," explained Bryan during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday (July 13).

That includes a whole lot of fishing.

“I loaded all of my boys up on my tour bus and we are hitting about ten trout streams out West that I have always wanted to fish with them at,” Bryan said from Wyoming.

Bryan’s American Idol castmate Ryan Seacrest was quick to ask why he wasn’t invited.

“I just have to protect you,” Bryan said with a laugh. “Ok, here’s the deal. One day I will take you fishing and you can take me to these nice restaurants and teach me all of these cuisine things that you know.”

As Bryan prepares to celebrate his 44th birthday on Friday (July 17), he says that his wife Caroline will soon join them on their current fishing expedition. But she had better watch out. Bryan says he has been known to "hook" his fishing buddies in the past.

“Only about 100 times,” he said with another laugh.

While Bryan seems to be enjoying his summer from a personal standpoint, he is also enjoying a successful summer career-wise. Earlier this month, the Georgia native celebrated his 25th No. 1 single with “One Margarita.”

“When I first heard ‘One Margarita’ I really thought it was the perfect summer song,” Bryan says of the song, which Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson co-wrote. “It's catchy and fun and right now people just need a moment to let go. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials and it’s gonna be even more fun when I get to perform it for them at a live show!”

Bryan and his wife have also devoted part of their quarantine time to the escalating pranks they often pull on each other and film to share online.

WATCH: Luke Bryan's Wife Gets Revenge: