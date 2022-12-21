Scandalous Luke Bryan Pictures? Or Just Another Day of Pranksmas?

Luke Bryan's mother can barely control her rage when she learns someone has scandalous pictures of her son and plans to use them for no good.

The singer, his wife Caroline Bryan and comedian Danae Hays can barely control their laughter when LeClaire calls him to figure out what's going on. Her bleep-filled tirade lasts nearly a minute before Bryan comes clean, admitting that there are no pictures and she's being pranked. Watch the most recent Pranksmas video below.

The setup begins when Hays fakes a heavy southern accent and pretends to be "Sharon." "I need you to listen to me LeClaire, because s--t is about to go down," she says. "I got some photos of Luke and they ain't they ain't gonna shine him in a good light, you know what I'm saying."

Those who follow Hays on social media know that her "Sharon" voice is actually a character she gets into often, named Sharon Jean. Prank calls are part of what has helped her grow her TikTok audience to over two million. Often a wig is involved.

The latest of Caroline Bryan's 12 Days of Pranksmas pranks is at least her second on her mother-in-law this year. Last week she tricked LeClaire into saying something quite NSFW. Since then her pranks have involved air horns, fake blood, and her husband's truck.

The pranks are dreamed up and filmed throughout the year for a playback on social media as the days count down to Christmas. Of course pranks between the pair can happen at any time, with LeClaire a frequent victim of their hijinks.

Bryan's calendar is clear until Jan. 19 when Crash My Playa in Mexico begins.