Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for celebrating special milestones with a hefty dose of humor, and Father's Day is no different. On Sunday (June 18), Caroline shared a slideshow of family photos that highlight her country star husband's sweet and goofy approach to fatherhood.

Several of the photos show Bryan incorporating his kids into his favorite hobbies and day-to-day life, like hunting, enjoying the outdoors and hanging out backstage at concert venues.

Other snaps highlight the family's silly side. In one shot, the couple pose with nieces Kris and Jordan and nephew Til, all of them making funny faces as Bryan hams it up in the corner of the frame.

"Happy Father's Day to this crazy man!" Caroline writes in the caption of her post. "The best advice you ever gave these children were.. 'Don't tell your Mom/Aunt.' We love you to the moon and back!"

Bryan's tight-knit family features prominently in Caroline's social media presence, as well as his own. The country couple are parents to sons Bo and Tate, and they adopted their nieces and nephew in 2014 after the deaths of Bryan's sister Kelly and Kelly's husband Ben Lee Cheshire.

Of course, the family wouldn't be complete with Bryan's mom LeClaire, who also has a robust fan following of her own and frequently appears with the singer during music-related trips and appearances. Caroline and LeClaire co-starred in the music video for his 2020 hit, "One Margarita." The family is also known for posting frequent pranks on each other.