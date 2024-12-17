There’s One Thing Luke Bryan Won’t Do for His Wife, Caroline … [Exclusive]
Luke Bryan was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and host Evan Paul had a made-up scenario to present the star involving his wife, Caroline.
If Bryan had two hours to plan, shop, cook and serve a meal for his wife, what would the plan be?
"Um, I would just get her a Dairy Queen ice cream cake and we're good," the country star admits. "It's her favorite thing in the world."
"I won't have to cook it."
In asking other stars the same question this year, most were able to come up with some dish they'd attempt to cook. Not Bryan — he skirted around it with comedy, as he tends to do.
Sorry, Caroline.
Sam Hunt says he would "put some chicken breasts in the oven, and maybe some pasta," while Cody Johnson told us: "I'm gonna go get some of Chef Austin Simmons' Tris, in the Woodlands [Texas], then throw some sautéed vegetables with it and throw some roses on the counter."
Bryan knows that "happy wife = happy life," and if a Dairy Queen ice cream cake is what does it for Caroline, that's what he's bringing home. It has worked for the last 18 years they've been married!
