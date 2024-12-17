Luke Bryan was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and host Evan Paul had a made-up scenario to present the star involving his wife, Caroline.

If Bryan had two hours to plan, shop, cook and serve a meal for his wife, what would the plan be?

"Um, I would just get her a Dairy Queen ice cream cake and we're good," the country star admits. "It's her favorite thing in the world."

"I won't have to cook it."

In asking other stars the same question this year, most were able to come up with some dish they'd attempt to cook. Not Bryan — he skirted around it with comedy, as he tends to do.

Sorry, Caroline.

Sam Hunt says he would "put some chicken breasts in the oven, and maybe some pasta," while Cody Johnson told us: "I'm gonna go get some of Chef Austin Simmons' Tris, in the Woodlands [Texas], then throw some sautéed vegetables with it and throw some roses on the counter."

Bryan knows that "happy wife = happy life," and if a Dairy Queen ice cream cake is what does it for Caroline, that's what he's bringing home. It has worked for the last 18 years they've been married!

See Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline's Goofiest, Cutest Photos Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for their wild pranks and great senses of humor, but what makes this marriage work is a connection that runs deep.

The couple have known each other since their college days at Georgia Southern University. Their love didn't click immediately (at least, not for Caroline) and they eventually split. However, after a few years apart, the couple would eventually recognize what they had in each other after reconnecting years later.

Fast forward to today and the Bryans have been married for nearly two decades and share two sons, Bo and Tate. They also serve as guardians of their nieces Kris and Jordan, as well as their nephew Tilden.

The pair have shared a lot of life and laughter together over the years!

