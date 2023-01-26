Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project.

On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of his new album, which comes out March 24. Called Gettin' Old, the 18-song collection is due out less than a year after he released Growin' Up last June.

"This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now," Combs reflects in sharing the news on social media. "One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through or will go through."

He expanded further on that thought, saying that Gettin' Old is his "coming of age" project.

"Loving where life is but missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful and leaving a legacy," the singer explains. "Me and so many others have poured our hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do."

He also shared the cover art for the project: It's a close-up photo of the left half of Combs' face, with a drawing of a house in the country after dark — moon and mountains in the distance — in the background.

On Friday (Jan. 27), he will release a song that name-checks both album titles, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old." But that's not the only connection between Combs' upcoming album and his last. In the comments section of his album title announcement, one eagle-eyed fan noticed that when you line up the cover art for Gettin' Old next to the cover art for Growin' Up, you get a complete picture of the star's face.

On the Growin' Up cover artwork, the background shows a drawing of a crowded bar, in contrast to Gettin' Old's depiction of a quiet, rural nighttime scene.

Gettin' Old arrives March 24. On March 25, one day later, he'll embark on his massive 2023 world tour, with legs in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Ireland and more international stops. It'll also feature a hefty string of shows in the U.S. Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Riley Green are among the opening acts booked.