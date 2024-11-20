Luke Combs Blows the CMA Awards Away With ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’

Even before the song started, Luke Combs' performance of "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" at the 2024 CMA Awards was a thrilling spectacle.

It started with the show's three hosts — Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning — standing on a podium on the stage, wind whipping through their hair and outfits as they introduced the twister-themed hit.

Combs performed against a backdrop of blown-over pump jacks, flames, concrete slabs and smoke. He prowled from one side of the stage to the other, effortlessly showing the audience why he's such an in-demand performer and a star who can sell out stadiums.

All pyrotechnics and props aside, the biggest thing about the performance was still the singer's bold, blazing voice. Screaming guitars cut through a solo as lights flashed and Combs jammed out with his guitar player, before he brought the song to a soaring finish.

At the end of the performance, even the A-Listers in the front row looked starstruck by Combs' showing. One shot of the crowd showed Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers fist-pumping in appreciation for the moment.

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is Combs' contribution to the soundtrack for the movie Twisters, which features a bevy of country performances.

Combs has a big night ahead of him after his performance at the CMAs. He's up for four trophies: Two for Album of the Year (for his Fathers & Sons project), both as a musician and as a producer, plus a nod for Male Vocalist of the Year and another for Entertainer of the Year.

Combs has won Entertainer of the Year — the top honor the CMA Awards has to offer — twice in the past.

The 2024 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC.