Luke Combs' first new single in a year is a sonic extension of his last. "Back in the Saddle" is the kind of song that gets a fan pumped for a tour announcement.

You'll likely recognize the loud rock guitars as similar to "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," his hit from the Twisters movie soundtrack.

While lyrically different, both find a much more aggressive Combs at the microphone. Since "Fast Car" and then "Where the Wild Things Are," he's really turned up the volume.

Jonathan Singleton once again joins Combs in writing "Back in the Saddle." In fact, that was him on guitar when the singer first revealed a living room live cut.

Frequent collaborator Dan Isbell was also on the co-write, and Chip Matthews helped produce. It's tempting to think Combs is leading this new chapter with a self-reflective comeback song, but in reality, the group probably aimed for something fans could relate to in concerts.

After all, Combs has only been "gone" for a year.

What Happened to Luke Combs?

Luke Combs didn't publicly declare he was taking a break, and it's worth debating if it's even worth calling it that. In 2025 he played several of the biggest festivals in America, and last June he did drop a new album called Fathers & Sons.

He certainly slowed the frenzied pace he'd set out of the gates in 2017. There hasn't been a full-on tour announcement in a year, and he's gone from releasing two, three or four singles to radio in a year to going 14 months before debuts.

The reason is family. Combs and wife Nicole's two kids were born in 2022 and 2023, and he's been intentional about being there for his family during these early formative years.

The entire Fathers & Sons album was a reflection on fatherhood. Few who understand his approach to life and music misunderstood why he stepped away briefly.

Luke Combs, "Back in the Saddle" Lyrics:

I’ve been gone for a little too long / I’ve been waitin’ on the drummer to kick off a comeback song / I’ve been waitin’ in the wings like a dog on a chain / I can feel this fire building up a little wild in it / Went and checked the wire, sure enough there’s live in it / Try to stop it but I can’t, it’s callin’ my name.

Chorus:

‘Cause I’m back in the saddle like some old cowboy / Who dug his way out of his grave / Pulled up his boots, put his pistol on his hip / Climbed up and took hold of the reins / Don’t worry where I’ve been / I’m back in the saddle again.

Back In the Saddle Cover Art Sony Music Nashville

This time I’m takin’ what’s mine / Like a long lost out west outlaw outta his mind / I’m ridin’ into town, no turnin’ back now.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Don’t worry where I’ve been / I’m back in the saddle again.