I had a chance to speak one-on-one with Combs ahead of the CMA Awards and asked what fans can expect from his performance with the hip-hop-meets-country star.

“It should be interesting,” Combs teased. Curious what, exactly, might get “interesting,” I pushed a little further.

I pointed out that BigX is known for performing shirtless, so I asked if there was any chance Combs might unbutton that signature black Columbia shirt and follow suit on stage.

Fully expecting a hard no, I was surprised to hear even a sliver of possibility. Combs’ first reaction was firm: “I will not be shirtless, I will not.”