EXCLUSIVE: Luke Combs’ CMA Performance With BigXthaPlug Could Get Spicy – Here’s Why
The 59th annual CMA Awards air live on ABC tonight from Nashville, and one of the star-studded performances will feature BigXthaPlug teaming up with Luke Combs for their song, “Pray Hard.”
Then, after a moment or two, I asked what he’d do if BigX actually encouraged him to go fully shirtless on stage. That’s when Combs cracked just a little.
“Uh, if I’ve had enough drinks, I’ll consider it,” he said with a laugh.
At this point, it might all depend on what time the performance takes place — and how much Combs’ wife lets him drink beforehand.
If the collaboration lands later in the show, the Entertainer of the Year nominee might have enough time to loosen up… and who knows? Maybe we’ll get a full Hulk Hogan–style shirt rip live on the CMA Awards.
Who Won CMA Entertainer of the Year Last Year?
In 2024, Morgan Wallen won CMA Entertainer of the Year. He never really even acknowledged his victory.
Who is Luke Combs' Wife?
Luke Combs’ wife is Nicole Combs. The two met in Florida back in 2016, and the rest is history. The couple are currently expecting their third child together.
