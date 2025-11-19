EXCLUSIVE: Luke Combs’ CMA Performance With BigXthaPlug Could Get Spicy &#8211; Here’s Why

Amy E. Price / Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

The 59th annual CMA Awards air live on ABC tonight from Nashville, and one of the star-studded performances will feature BigXthaPlug teaming up with Luke Combs for their song, “Pray Hard.”

I had a chance to speak one-on-one with Combs ahead of the CMA Awards and asked what fans can expect from his performance with the hip-hop-meets-country star.

“It should be interesting,” Combs teased. Curious what, exactly, might get “interesting,” I pushed a little further.

I pointed out that BigX is known for performing shirtless, so I asked if there was any chance Combs might unbutton that signature black Columbia shirt and follow suit on stage.

Fully expecting a hard no, I was surprised to hear even a sliver of possibility. Combs’ first reaction was firm: “I will not be shirtless, I will not.”

Then, after a moment or two, I asked what he’d do if BigX actually encouraged him to go fully shirtless on stage. That’s when Combs cracked just a little.

“Uh, if I’ve had enough drinks, I’ll consider it,” he said with a laugh.

At this point, it might all depend on what time the performance takes place — and how much Combs’ wife lets him drink beforehand.

If the collaboration lands later in the show, the Entertainer of the Year nominee might have enough time to loosen up… and who knows? Maybe we’ll get a full Hulk Hogan–style shirt rip live on the CMA Awards.

