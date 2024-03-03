If the key to a successful marriage is having the same sense of humor, then Luke Combs and his wife Nicole should be able to look forward to a long and happy life together.

Combs celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday (March 2), and as he thanked fans for all their well-wishes, he also unveiled a photo of the quirky gift he received from his wife Nicole: A taxidermied squirrel posed as a cowboy, complete with a wide-brimmed black hat, riding what appears to be a pheasant. In this case, the pheasant is playing the role of the cowboy's bucking bull: The squirrel holds onto its reins with one paw, holding the other up in the air.

When he showed fans the photo, Combs didn't offer any context to make the gift make more sense -- but he did share its name. "This is what [Nicole] got me. Meet Federico the Cowboy Squirrel, haha," he wrote on an Instagram Stories slide.

Over on her Instagram feed, Nicole didn't share any more details about how she chose the gift, though she did tell her husband "I hope you love Federico!!!"

The singer's wife also posted a carousel of photos -- some silly, some sweet -- to celebrate Combs on his birthday. The couple are parents to two young boys, and in one photo, Combs sits with an acoustic guitar, serenading one of his children as the baby sits in a bouncer.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite human!!!!!" Nicole wrote in the caption of her post, which also features several photos of the couple together. "The world is a better place with you in it. I love you sooo mucho!"

Combs and Nicole got married on Aug. 1, 2020 with a beachside ceremony in southern Florida.

The couple welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence, in June 2022.

In mid-August 2023, Nicole gave birth to the couple's second son, Beau Lee.

In addition to navigating parenthood to two under two, Combs is currently at the top of his game in his country career. He is one of the genre's most in-demand touring and recording artists, and he kicked off 2024 with a performance of his "Fast Car" cover at the Grammy Awards -- with its original recording artist, Tracy Chapman.

Combs is also currently looking forward to another exciting new venture: He's opening his own bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway strip. The hot spot will be called Category 10, a callback to the singer's breakthrough debut single, "Hurricane."