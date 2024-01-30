Luke Combs Reveals the Name of His Nashville Bar

Luke Combs is one step closer to opening the doors of his new downtown Nashville bar. On Monday night (Jan. 29), he announced the name of the establishment: Category 10.

"I'm so excited about that," the singer says in a video message posted to his social media, which he filmed backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. Combs is an official Opry member, and he's also opening his new bar in partnership with the Opry Entertainment Group.

"Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is Category 5, so we figured we'd double it and make it Category 10.

"It's gonna be an awesome honky tonk. Downtown Nashville. Food. Spirits. You know, you name it. Whatever you want, we're gonna have it. It's gonna be so much fun," he continued. "I can't wait for this thing to open. I can't wait to see you guys there."

He didn't mention it in his social media announcement, but the name Category 10 also calls to mind Combs' debut single, "Hurricane," which compares the effects of unexpectedly running into an ex to those of a devastating natural disaster. "Hurricane" came out in 2016 and provided Combs with his first chart-topping hit. It also kicked off a record-breaking streak of No. 1 hits for Combs that continues to this day: All 17 of his official radio singles have gone to the top of the country charts.

Category 10 will be located at 120 Second Avenue North, the same building formerly occupied by popular downtown bar the Wildhorse Saloon.

The Saloon will be reconfigured into the largest entertainment complex on the strip, featuring a 69,000 square foot complex able to host up to almost 3,200 patrons.

With three interior levels and a proposed rooftop bar in the offing, Combs will have plenty of opportunity to personalize his new bar.

According to the Tennesseean, the space will include an area called "The Still" inspired by Combs' songwriting, which will feature performances from up-and-coming songwriters.

Combs first shared details about his Nashville bar in April 2023. He's one of several superstars to put his name on a downtown hot spot: With the arrival of Category 10, he joins the ranks of artists including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and many others.