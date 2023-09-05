Luke Combs Makes Chart History as He Snags the No. 1 and No. 2 Spots

Luke Combs is no stranger to making country chart history, but his latest chart feat just might be his most impressive yet.

On the Billboard Country Airplay chart dated Sept. 9, Combs' "Love You Anyway" ascends to the No. 1 spot, marking his 17th single to top the chart. Meanwhile, his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" — which was previously at No. 1 — sits at No. 2.

This marks the first time any artist has held both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots with separate solo songs in the Country Airplay chart's 30-year-plus history.

According to a tweet from WYRK on-air personality Chris Owen, a couple of artists have come close to that accomplishment, but Combs is the first artist to ring the bell. Morgan Wallen has appeared twice in the Top 5 before. Luke Bryan has featured on two separate songs that simultaneously hit No. 1 and No. 2; however, they weren't solo songs: One was Bryan's own "Play it Again," while the other was a Florida Georgia Line track that featured him as a guest artist.

Combs' chart accomplishments have been making waves for years. All 17 of the singles he's released in his career have hit No. 1 at country radio (16 on the Country Airplay chart, and all 17 on the Mediabase country chart.)

Perhaps his latest history-making accomplishment was when "Fast Car" ascended to No. 1. That occasion marked the first time a Black woman has ever been the solo writer on a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country chart. Combs' chart accomplishments aren't limited to his singles, either. Back in 2019, his This One's for You album tied Shania Twain's record for the longest-ever reign atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Combs just wrapped a leg of his World Tour in New Zealand and Australia. Back home, his wife Nicole recently gave birth to the couple's second son, Beau Lee. Combs will take the month of September off to spend time with his growing family before he returns overseas to continue his World Tour.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.