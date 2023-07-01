Tracy Chapman Set to Make Country Music History With Luke Combs’ ‘Fast Car’

Tracy Chapman is on track to make country music history, according to a new report.

Multiple sources tell Rolling Stone that Luke Combs’ cover of Chapman's "Fast Car" will top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart when new chart positions come out at the turn of the week, making Chapman the first Black woman to solely write a No. 1 country song.

According to Rolling Stone, only a very small handful of Black women have ever scored writing credits on a No. 1 country hit, beginning with Alice Randall, who co-wrote Trisha Yearwood's 1994 hit “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl).” Ester Dean co-wrote Lady A's "Champagne Night," which hit No. 1 in 2020, and Tayla Parx co-wrote Dan + Shay's 2021 No. 1 hit, "Glad You Exist."

Chapman scored a No. 6 hit on Billboard's mainstream Hot 100 chart after she released "Fast Car" as her debut single in 1988. She went on to win a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the song.

Combs included "Fast Car" on his most recent album, Gettin' Old, and it's been running neck-and-neck with Morgan Wallen's latest single, "Last Night," in recent weeks. Wallen is set to hold the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 in the coming week, while Combs will come in at No. 2, marking the first time country music has held down both top spots in the all-genre chart in 42 years.

Combs' World Tour launched on March 25 in Arlington, Texas, and it runs through Oct. 20, when it wraps in the U.K.