Luke Combs Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet

With more than 15 No. 1 songs and many tours under his belt, Luke Combs comes in at No. 19 on a list of the 20 top-grossing country artists of all time.

To date, his shows have pulled in a whopping $225.6 million dollars.

So, it's safe to say that by now, Combs has amassed a small fortune. I recently had the chance to speak to him, and one of the things I had to know was, what does Luke Combs splurge on?

The answer kind of shocked me in the sense of how ordinary his spending habits are.

"Probably watches, man, that's probably the biggest thing I would say," Combs says of how he spends his extra cash. "For the most part, I'm pretty reigned in, ya know? I'll go on an Amazon shopping spree every once in a while, get a bunch of canned Gatorade, or something like that."

Combs loves watches — fancy ones. I asked him if he has a vintage, sought-after Pepsi Rolex watch. This is where it gets interesting, because you can tell how big his watch collection is just by his series of replies to this question.

At first, he said no — he doesn't have the Pepsi Rolex watch, but after thinking for a second, he corrected himself: "I do, actually, I do! I have a 1976 Pepsi Rolex, yep."

Most people would probably remember owning a rare vintage Rolex, but Combs is more of a collector — he had to think about it! Check out my full interview with Luke Combs here.

Combs' streak of No. 1 songs rolls on, as his latest, "Love You Anyway," just hit the top of the charts, making it his 17th straight song to do so. Combs' 2023 World Tour continues into October.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.

PICTURES: Look Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Oceanfront Florida Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is for sale, and pictures show a stunning oceanfront property fit for rock royalty.