Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks.

The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.

Gettin' Old will feature a handful of familiar tracks to those who follow Combs on social media. The North Carolina native has already teased songs "Tattoo on a Sunburn" and "5 Leaf Clover." Track 12, "Love You Anyway," will be released on Friday (Feb. 10).

As for the tracks Combs did not hand a hand in, one is a highly-anticipated cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Combs has shared a live version of the cover on social platforms previously, so fans are sure to be excited about a studio-recorded version.

The album will include "My Song Will Never Die," written by Eric Church, Travis Meadows and Jonathan Singleton, as well as another track titled "Where the Wild Things Are," penned by Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull.

Luke Combs' Gettin' Old Tracklist:

1. "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" (Luke Combs, Rob Snyder, Channing Wilson)

2. "Hannah Ford Road" (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis)

3. "Back 40 Back" (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Jeff Hyde, Driver Williams)

4. "You Found Yours" (Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Dan Isbell, James McNair)

5. "The Beer, The Band, and The Barstool" (Luke Combs, Rob Williford, Reid Isbell)

6. "Still" (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley)

7. "See Me Now" (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher, James McNair)

8. "Joe" (Luke Combs, Erik Dylan, James Slater)

9. "A Song Was Born" (Luke Combs, Caser Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell)

10. "My Song Will Never Die" (Eric Church, Travis Meadows, Jonathan Singleton)

11. "Where the Wild Things Are" (Randy Monatan, Dave Turnbull)

12. "Love You Anyway" (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell)

13. "Take You With Me" (Luke Combs, James McNair, Rob Williford)

14. "Fast Car" (Tracy Chapman)

15. "Tattoo on a Sunburn" (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Ben Hayslip, Dan Isbell)

16. "5 Leaf Clover" (Luke Combs, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)

17. "Fox in the Henhouse" (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley)

18. "The Part" (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher)