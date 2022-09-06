Luke Combs is known for giving back to his devoted fanbase, but this time, he did it in cash. The singer reached into his wallet during a Friday night (Sept. 2) show in Bangor, Maine, when he learned that two young fans had worked hard and saved up to buy tickets to his show with their own money.

In the middle of his Friday night set — which also marked opening night of his Middle of Somewhere Tour — Combs noticed two young boys holding up a sign in the front row. According to News Center Maine, the boys were Tanner Hale and Bo Fenderson, the latter of whom was celebrating his 12th birthday.

The two boy updated the lyrics of Combs' hit song, "When It Rains It Pours," to tell their story of how they made it to the show that night.

"'We made $100 stacking five cords of wood / Bought two Luke Combs tickets, man he sounds good,'" the sign read. Combs bent over to read the words out loud to the crowd, adding "I appreciate ya" for the compliment on his singing.

"Our dads swore it was a waste of time, but they were wrong / Today's my 12th birthday, oh Lord, when it rains it pours," the rest of the sign read. After Combs finished reading the sign — to considerable applause from the crowd — he paused the show and sat down on the stage to talk to the two kids.

"How much were your tickets? $100? $200? Y'all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece," Combs said, reaching for his wallet. "Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y'all want that, pay yourselves back. I'll get you some more."

The star then proceeded to autograph some items for the two boys, and even invited them backstage to pose for some pictures after the show. According to News Center Maine, Justine Hale — mom to Tanner, one of the boys — also expressed her appreciation for Combs' response to learning the boys' story.

"For him to take time to acknowledge and truthfully reinforce something we try to instill in our children, that hard work pays off, is truly amazing," she says.

The night after Combs met Tanner and Bo at his show, he played a second concert in Bangor, and refunded the entire crowd due to a vocal issue that kept him from singing at his best. Buy tickets for Luke Combs' tour here.