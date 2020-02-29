Luke Combs is opening up about his college days in a new interview, revealing that he "hated school" and dropped out just shy of finishing.

In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today that's set to air on NBC on Sunday (March 1), the breakout country star says he was just 21 course hours away from finishing college at Appalachian State University, where he was studying criminal justice, when he decided not to continue.

“Well, I mean I hated school,” Combs says (quote via People). “That helped; I was also probably failing out ... that was a thing I honestly struggled with [for] a long time ’cause I did want to graduate. I just don’t know honestly if I could have, you know? Maybe I’m dumb for saying this but, I don’t think I wasn’t smart enough to graduate, I just don’t think I was committed enough.”

“There was nothing about it that made me want to be like, ‘Man, I just — I gotta get up and go to science class today,'” Combs continues. “Nothing about me wanted to go to math or science, you know what I mean? I was just more concerned with drinking and playing rugby and singing.”

Combs tells Geist that once he realized he couldn't drink or play rugby for a living, "there was really only one choice. That left one thing.”

His choice to drop out and pursue music has worked out well for Combs, who has landed seven consecutive No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since his debut single, "Hurricane," in 2016, including "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy" from his debut album, This One's for You.

Combs released his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, in November of 2019, and he's scored two more No. 1 hits from the new project in "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving."

The singer embarked on his What You See Is What You Get Tour on Feb. 7, with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as his opening acts. He's set for his first-ever headlining stadium show at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2.