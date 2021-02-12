Luke Combs to Stream Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour Stop for Fans Missing Live Concerts

Luke Combs has plans to share a full show from his 2019 tour so fans who are missing live music can experience something close to it once again. The "Better Together" singer shared the news on social media, revealing that his team recorded the full tour.

"What would y'all think about me posting a full show to watch?" he asked on Thursday night (Feb. 11). "All the camera angles and everything. Thought it may be pretty cool. Maybe the night of Feb. 18?"

His fans were enthusiastic about the concept, to say the least.

Combs' Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour stretched across 2019 and included a variety of opening acts. It's not clear if any openers would be a part of the tour replay, how fans will view it and if it will be free or a ticketed event.

The U.S. trek was a seminal moment in the young singer's career. He named the tour before releasing a song of the same name to radio. He booked arena-sized venues when he just had a handful of hit songs, with no guarantee he'd be up to seven No. 1 hits before it wrapped.

In 2020, Combs added three more multi-week No. 1 hits, but was not able to play live music — something he alluded to missing very much. Songwriting and a surprise wedding to fiancee Nicole Hocking kept him busy, however. Like all artists, he's hopeful the coronavirus pandemic will subside before the year ends so he can return to the stage. The bulk of his rescheduled dates will come up again starting in August, but Combs has various festival dates to play prior to that.