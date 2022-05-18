Luke Combs revealed the track list for his new Growin' Up album on Tuesday afternoon (May 17). Among the 12 songs is a duet with Miranda Lambert called "Outrunnin' Your Memory."

The new collaboration becomes his fourth on one of his records, following songs with Eric Church ("Does to Me"), Brooks & Dunn ("1, 2 Many") and Amanda Shires ("Without You") on his 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get (plus the deluxe version). He also recorded "Cold Beer Calling My Name" with Jameson Rodgers for his album. Not much is known about the song with Lambert yet — it's not one he teased ahead of time — but he did tell Taste of Country Nights that he was a little nervous to ask her to join him.

"I don't want anybody to feel like pressured when I ask them. I don't want them to feel like, 'Aw man, I feel like I gotta do this,'" he says. "Outrunnin' Your Memory" is song No. 5 on Growin' Up.

The other revelation from the track list release is that only one of Combs' previously previewed songs looks to have made the album. The singer shared an acoustic version of "The Kind of Love We Make" in October of 2021. His message on social media reveals that it'll drop on June 17.

"The way your body's moving, keep doing what you're doing / To me all night long, writing our love song / Girl I want it, gotta have it, let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make," he sings in a preview clip.

Astute fans may also notice song No. 11 is the name of his upcoming fall tour. The Middle of Somewhere Tour begins Sept. 2 in Bangor, Maine.

Luke Combs' Growin' Up album will be available on June 24.