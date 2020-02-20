Luke Combs is making a change for the fall leg of his What You See Is What You Get Tour.

The singer just added 19 dates and shared that he'll present his music in the round, like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood have done recently and George Strait has done for years. The goal is to allow for more fans to see the show, he shares in an Instagram post announcing the tour.

The first of the new dates is Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C. See all of Combs' 2020 tour dates below.

Ashley McBryde will join Combs for the fall leg of the tour, as she had planned to for a leg that started earlier this month. Ray Fulcher and Drew Parker will split remaining opening dates. Fulcher has helped write many of Combs' hits, including his most recent No. 1 "Even Though I'm Leaving."

The new tour is named for Combs' What You See Is What You Get album, released last November. The album includes his hit song "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and his new single "Does to Me, a collaboration with Eric Church.

Luke Combs' 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates:

Feb. 7 —Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

Feb. 8 —Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 13 —University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 14 —Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 15 —Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 18 —Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 19 —Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

April 21 —Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

April 24 —Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

April 25 —Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

June 4-7 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13 —Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20 —North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest

June 26—North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days

June 27 —Topeka, Kan. @ Heartland Stampede

July 10 —Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Oct. 3— Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 20 —Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark — First Interstate Arena

Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Arena

Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Dec. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden