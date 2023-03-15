Luke Combs' success in the country music genre over the past seven years has not gone unnoticed or unrewarded, and this week, the singer adds another notch to his list of accomplishments with "Going, Going, Gone," his latest No. 1.

The song has officially reached the top spot on the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts, marking the 15th consecutive solo No. 1 single of Combs' career.

It's also the 15th solo single of his overall career, meaning each of his radio singles have reached the top spot on either the Country Airplay at Hot Country Songs charts. Combs shares an additional No. 1 with Jameson Rodgers: 2020's "Cold Beer Callin' My Name."

His latest achievement comes after a year that has included the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, two ACM Award nominations, an additional CMA Award nomination and a Grammy nomination, as well as the birth of his first child, Tex, last summer.

Combs is set to release his fourth studio album, Gettin' Old, on March 24 — it is a follow-up to his 2022 album Growin' Up. The album's single "Love You Anyway" is already charting. The star has also released tracks called "Joe" and "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" for fans to hear early.

"Going, Going, Gone" was written by Combs, Ray Fulcher and James McNair. It was released in October 2022 as the third single from Growin' Up. The song finds Combs on the other side of a heartbreak, as he describes his partner's exit from his life to a "runaway Southbound train" and "a left field homerun ball," among other examples.

Combs will celebrate the release of his 18-track album with the launch of his world tour on March 25 in Arlington, Texas. The tour will run through mid-October, taking him to the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the U.K.