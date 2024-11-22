Luke Combs is an extremely talented singer-songwriter and a highly decorated artists with numerous awards under his belt, but there's one honor that shocked him to receive: People Magazine's Sexiest 34-Year-Old Man.

The country singer is a part of People's "Sexy at Every Age" list, which is included in their Sexiest Man Alive issue. They picked one man for every age between 20 and 40, with Combs being selected for age 34.

The "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" singer talked about the title at the 2024 CMA Awards when he was asked about a monumental moment that made him feel like he's made it.

"I think the moment for me is when my mom sent me a People magazine article that said I was the sexiest 34-year-old man on the planet," he sarcastically admits. "And that's when I was like, down year. 1990 must have been a down year."

"I thought it was a Most Cheeseburgers Eaten list," he jokes.

"And then to see this guy on there," he says, pointing at his face. "I was like, 'Man, times were tough in 1990 for me to be the hottest guy."

Despite his disbelief, he's embracing his new title.

"But I'm hanging it over everyone's head in here tonight, you know what I mean?" "They were like, it's not on the note card, and I'm like, it doesn't have to be — I got curb appeal, baby. Like, walk up, you know I'm the sexiest 34-year-old man ... not in the room ... on the globe, apparently."

But being named the sexiest man in his mid-30s might be annoying Combs' wife, Nicole.

"Yeah, my wife's loving hearing that," he quips. "She's never heard the end of it."

Country Music's Sexiest Men

Combs isn't the only country artist to be included on People's list: Tim McGraw was named the Sexiest Long-Married Star. He beat out other men with long marriages like Denzel Washington, Ted Danson and Kevin Bacon.

McGraw's honor was voted on by People's readers.

When it comes to the Sexy at Any Age category, a few other singers make the list: Warren Zeiders is the sexiest 25-year-old, while Hunter Hayes takes the title for the 33 year olds.

Noah Kahan was named the sexiest 27-year-old, which he is still trying to wrap his mind around. "There's been a mistake @people," he writes on social media, alongside a photo of the list.