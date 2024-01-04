Luke Combs has his hands full at home these days, with two boys under the age of two, so it's no wonder that he's got fatherhood at the forefront of his mind.

The country singer hopped on social media this week to share a new song, titled "Plant a Seed," which he's been toying with, and it's all about fatherhood.

"He said don't you blink / Soak it up cuz next thing / you know you turn around and wonder where your whole life's gone / Remember it's about the journey / Don't fill your days with worry / Sure them youngins drive you crazy but you'll miss them when they're grown," he sings in what could be the opening verse of the track.

He follows it up with, "Oh, time ain't always your friend / It starts slow and gets faster toward the end / So fill up your heart with love pass it on before they go / And thank the man upstairs that you were there to plant a seed and watch it grow."

"Got sent this song a while back from @wyattmccubbin that he wrote with @bigrobsnyder and @jeffhydemusic." Combs writes in the caption. "Last night it was in my head and I couldn’t sleep so I got up and messed around with it for a few hours."

"Been singing it to myself all morning and as I watched the boys while Nicole got a shower in I recorded this," he continues. "Hope y’all like it, and sorry for all the dad songs, but that’s where I’m at these days and I couldn’t be happier about it."

"A lot more songs to come soon."

A baby can be heard softly cooing in the background of the video, and it appears Combs looks down a few times to check on his son. The "Where the Wild Things Are" singer and his wife Nicole Hocking welcomed their second child, Beau Lee, on Aug. 15, 2023. They couple first became parents with the arrival of Tex Lawrence on June 19, 2022.

Although he has yet to reveal any plans for a new album, Combs will be on the road again in 2024 on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour. The trek launches April 12 and will keep him busy through Aug. 10.

