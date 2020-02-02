Luke Combs took the stage to perform on Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (Feb. 1), bringing his brand of rowdy country to one of television's longest-running institutions.

The 29-year-old was introduced to the stage by guest host JJ Watt. Combs performed "Lovin' on You" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart" for a live New York City crowd, with the passion and emotion that only Combs can accomplish. His backing band included a rowdy four guitarists, a banjo player, keyboard player and drummer, leaving Combs to show off his stage presence without a microphone stand for most of the song.

Prior to his performance, Combs performed a skit alongside Watt and the SNL cast, promoting the appearance. After rehearsing with the cast and crew, the country star only had positive things to say about the experience.

"Man, what a surreal day," he tweeted. "Such a great day on set for @nbcsnl @JJWatt is a hell of a dude and funny too. Y’all are in for a treat Saturday night. See ya then!"

Combs' appearance makes him one of relatively few country artists who have performed on the iconic sketch comedy show over the decades. Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett have also served as musical guests on Saturday Night Live in more recent years.

The SNL booking is just one of a string of career triumphs Combs has landed over the past several years. He's scored seven consecutive No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since his debut single, "Hurricane," in 2016, including "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy" from his debut album, This One's for You.

Combs released his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, in November of 2019, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The rising superstar has landed two more No. 1 hits from the new project in "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving." He's set to launch his What You See Is What You Get Tour on Feb. 7, with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker joining him on the road as his opening acts. One highlight of the tour is Combs' first-ever headlining stadium show at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on May 2.

