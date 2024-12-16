Luke Combs' wife, Nicole, paused for the nationwide Wreaths Across America event on Saturday (Dec. 14), taking the couple's young sons to lay wreaths on the graves of fallen military service members.

Nicole shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing their 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Tex, holding wreaths as he and his mama laid them on the gravesites.

@NicoleJCombs, Instagram @NicoleJCombs, Instagram loading...

Nicole also revealed what her young son said, and it's enough to make you feel a lot of pride in the future of America.

"He kept saying, 'Hi. I love you. Thank you for your service. Merry Christmas' to every headstone we laid wreaths on," Nicole says.

The wreath laying events happen on the same day every year at military gravesites across the United States. It's a time for Americans to recognize and remember fallen military members around the Christmas season.

@NicoleJCombs @NicoleJCombs loading...

Luke and Nicole's younger son, 1-year-old Beau, was there too — spot him on his mommy's hip in the photo above, as she and Tex walk toward the gravesites, hand in hand.

According to a post by Nicole's sister, Jenna — who also posted some pictures on her social media — this is an annual tradition they share as sisters, to honor their "Papo."

"This year was extra special bringing my nephews along with us," Jenna writes. "Remember and honor our veterans and teach the next generation the same."

The country singer does not appear in any of the photos, and it's not clear if he attended.

The Combs family welcomed their first son, Tex Lawrence, in June of 2022. Beau Lee arrived in August of 2023.

