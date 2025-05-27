Luke Combs' boys are getting so big. The country singer shared a recent update on life on social media over the weekend, and included in the carousel of photos and videos are several moments with his sons, Tex, 2, and Beau, 1.

It's a rare treat for his followers, since the country star and his wife, Nicole, don't share many pictures of their kids, and when they do, they don't show their faces.

True to form, these documented memories conceal their identities, but they do show just how much Combs' boys have grown.

The first shows Nicole walking into the studio during a music video shoot with Tex resting on her hip. Combs walk over to greet the two and shares a laugh with his wife and crew as his son surveys the landscape.

Another photo included in the dump shows Tex sitting at the sound board in the studio as mom looks on.

We also see a few snaps of Beau. In one, Combs crouches down next to his son with a fish in his hand. The youngest of the Combs family stares at dad's prize, wearing orange boots, grey shorts and a long-sleeve red Columbia shirt. The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer is a big supporter of the Columbia brand.

A few slides over, Beau checks in on some chickens who don't appear to be afraid of the toddler as they feed just on the other side of the chicken wire.

Who Are Luke Combs' Children?

Combs and his wife of nearly five years, Nicole, have two children together. They welcomed their first son, Tex Lawrence, in June 2022 with their second son, Beau Lee, arrived in August 2023.

The "Where the Wild Things" hitmaker has been enjoying more time at home recently. He shared with his fans that he would not be touring in 2025 in order to be with his family and live the dad life. He is, however, playing and headlining several festivals throughout the year.

During his downtime, Combs has been "actively working on new music." His last album Fathers & Sons was released in 2024. He is also plotting a big headlining tour for 2026, which will likely be to promote this new project.

