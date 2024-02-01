REPORT: Luke Combs to Perform With Tracy Chapman at the Grammys

Tracy Chapman doesn't often make public appearances these days, but she might just make an exception at the 2024 Grammy Awards, according to a report from Variety.

Citing sources close to the performers, Variety reports that Chapman will take the stage with Luke Combs to perform "Fast Car," Chapman's late-'80s folk-pop hit about a couple who strive to escape cyclical poverty. The song found an unlikely new home in Combs' discography in 2023, when he included a cover of it on his Gettin' Old album and sent his "Fast Car" to the top of the country radio charts.

If Chapman does indeed plan to take the stage at the Grammys, it'll be a big surprise, and likely one of the most-talked-about moments of the night. According to Variety, she's only performed in front of cameras three times since 2009, when she concluded her most recent tour.

But Combs has made no secret of the fact that he'd love to perform "Fast Car" with its original songwriter and recording artist. In July, shortly after the country cover went No. 1, his team issued a statement saying he currently had no plans to take the stage with Chapman, but that he would "be more than excited if the opportunity arose."

Despite staying largely out of the public eye surrounding the song's resurgence, Chapman has issued a couple of statements in support of Combs' "Fast Car" success. After the song went No. 1 on the country charts, she said she was "happy" for Combs and "grateful" for a new generation of fans embracing her song. "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," she added.

In November, "Fast Car" won Song of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. That honor is presented solely to songwriters, so it went to Chapman, making her the first Black woman to win CMA Song of the Year as a sole songwriter. Chapman wasn't in attendance at the ceremony, but she did send a message to be read aloud from the podium after her win was announced.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be with you all tonight. It's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow," the note read. "Thank you to the CMAs and a special thank you to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car.'"

Combs' "Fast Car" is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammys this year. It marks his seventh nomination at the ceremony; if he wins, it'll be his first golden gramophone.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air from Los Angeles, Calif.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The show will broadcast on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.