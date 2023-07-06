Tracy Chapman Shares Her Thoughts on Luke Combs’ ‘Fast Car’

As Luke Combs' cover version of "Fast Car" ascends to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, Tracy Chapman — the song's writer and original performer, who won a Grammy for "Fast Car" after its 1988 release — is weighing in.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," Chapman tells Billboard in a new statement. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Recently, Combs said that he hadn't yet heard from Chapman about his take on "Fast Car," explaining that his cover didn't require permission from the songwriter since he adhered to very strict, specific licenses about what he could and couldn't do with the song.

However, as the writer, Chapman is receiving royalties for Combs' use of "Fast Car."

Not only is "Fast Car" now a radio hit, but it's country music history in the making, since Chapman is now the first Black woman as a song's only writer to hold the top spot since the Country Airplay chart's launch in 1990.

"Fast Car" appears on the track list of Combs' Gettin' Old album, a project that came out in March. He's also currently in the midst of his 2023 World Tour, which launched in March and is set to extend into October.