A football bet has left Luke Combs with a new vegan diet.

The country superstar says he and his keyboard player, Neil Tankersley, entered a bet at the beginning of the year during the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game. Combs, a North Carolina native, put all of his faith into the Panthers, while Tankersley, who was raised in Atlanta, placed his bets on his home city team.

The two made a friendly wager that if the Panthers won, then Tankersley, who is bald, would have to grow enough hair to form a pap pap ring on his scalp for three months and would not not be allowed to wear a hat while performing. But if the Panthers lost, then the country hitmaker would have to go on a 90-day vegan diet.

Unfortunately, Combs' home team let him down that day — the Falcons handily defeated the Panthers, leaving the country star with nothing but a plate of vegetables and no animal by-products for three months.

"At the time of the game, the Panthers were like 5 – 7, but the Falcons were 2 – 11. And so, went into it with supreme confidence and the Panthers just got absolutely crushed on it," Combs explains to his record label, Sony Music Nashville, while 11 days into his new temporary lifestyle.

"I eat a lot of bars like protein bars, lot of veggies. And, if you’re not familiar with vegan, it’s no animal products whatsoever: no meat, no cheese, no milk, no butter, no anything good," he continues, adding that it's "pretty depressing" thinking about how much longer he has to go to fulfill the bet.

"But I will prevail through the end of this. I’m looking forward to a good deer steak after this is all said and done," he insists.

Combs recently expanded his What You See is What You Get Tour, adding 19 dates that will be in-the-round style. The current version of the arena tour continues through July 10 before the new dates pick up on Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., wrapping on Dec. 4 at the TD Garden in Boston.

These Are the Top 10 Luke Combs Songs: