Luke Combs isn't waiting to release new music. The "Lovin' on You" singer will put out a deluxe version of his 2019 album What You See Is What You Get in the fall. Five new songs will be added to the 17-song project.

The new songs on What You See Ain't Always What You Get are not yet known, but fans are expecting some or all of the new songs he's shared in recent months. Combs seemed to indicate as much on Twitter in affirming a tweet from earlier this month from a fan account that asked him to do just that.

"Six Feet Apart" was released as a digital addition to Combs' second studio album earlier this year. Some of the recent titles he's shared with fans on social media include "Used to Wish I Was" — a lyric that reflects on the difference between what he wanted to be growing up and what he turned out to be — and "Tomorrow Me," a Ray Fulcher and Dean Dillon co-write about wanting to rekindle an old relationship even though it's not a good idea.

Additionally, Combs sings as a "broke-heart fool" who has tacked a photo of an ex to a bar's dartboard and is "drinkin’ beer almost as cold as you" during "Cold as You." He dedicated "Without You" to family and his then-fiancee. Each of these premiered on Instagram or YouTube months ago, but aren't promised on the new extended album.

Columbia Nashville

Fans will find hits in "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me," in addition to "Lovin' on You" and "1, 2 Many," his collaboration with Brooks & Dunn. Look for What You See Ain't What You Always Get to be available on Oct. 23. The original version of the album has been a Top 5 mainstay on Billboard's Top Country Album chart since its November 2019 release.

The recently-married Combs should resume touring next summer.