Luke Combs’ Tribute to Wife Nicole on Her 30th Birthday Is So Touching

Luke Combs' wife has officially joined "the dirty 30 club," as Combs puts it. The singer shared a heartwarming tribute to Nicole Hocking Combs to celebrate her birthday on Thursday (July 21).

His post on Instagram features many photos of his bride, including snaps of her with their dog, Jojo, as well as pictures from fishing and traveling trips. Also included in the post is a sweet photo of Nicole with the couple's 1-month-old son, Tex Lawrence.

Combs expressed his love and thankfulness for his wife — and then some — in a heartfelt, thought-out caption.

"Welcome to the dirty 30 club," he writes. "You have amazed me more times than I thought was humanly possible. Watching you become a mother, your positive outlook on life, your love for others, your honesty, your fierce loyalty, and 1000 other traits that make you so perfect. I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you Every. Single. Day. And I can’t wait to spend at least 100 more years with you and the beautiful life you’ve given our little family."

Combs, 32, and Nicole began dating in 2016, and they were engaged in November of 2018. The two tied the knot in Florida in August of 2020, and they welcomed their son on Father's Day (June 19) of this year.

In a post from earlier this week, Combs gave some insight into his life as a father with a few new photos.

"This is what my days at home look like now," he says of his home life lately. "Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with @nicolejcombs and little Tex."

The country star has a light touring schedule for the rest of the summer before kicking off his Middle of Somewhere Tour on Sept. 2 in Bangor, Maine. Look for Luke Combs concert tickets here.