Luke Combs Might Regret His Wife’s High-Maintenance Holiday Buy

There's nothing wrong with creating a little holiday magic for your kids, but Luke Combs' wife Nicole suspects he won't be too thrilled when he sees the newest holiday tradition she's picked out.

On Tuesday night (Dec. 10), Nicole hopped on Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her festive new Amazon purchase: An official Elf on the Shelf.

Her new Elf comes complete with an adoption certificate (which Nicole circled in her screenshot, writing "LOL") and a very specific set of instructions on how to use this magical creature to make Christmas more festive for the couple's two young children, Tex and Beau.

"In other news...it's happening," she wrote over the screenshot of her order.

What Is the Elf on the Shelf?

A beloved Christmas staple in many homes, the Elf on the Shelf is a small, stuffed Scout Elf who lives in children's homes during the holiday season.

Each night, the Elf "flies home" to the North Pole on official Santa business, and returns back by morning.

A big part of the fun is that the Elf chooses a different resting spot each morning when it returns to the home, so kids can wake up and go looking for which spot the Elf has moved to next.

While the Elf on the Shelf is a big favorite for many households, it's also the subject of complaint from many parents, since all that moving around the home is an extra layer of stress to an already very busy time of year.

All the rules and traditions of the Elf on the Shelf were already starting to concern Nicole when she hit purchase. "But now I'm hearing you need one for each child?? Is this really necessary?" she wondered.

She also joked that her country superstar husband will be pretty skeptical when he sees all the care and maintenance that an Elf on the Shelf requires. In a second Instagram Stories slide, she shared another user's reel that shows a mom working hard to "capture" footage of an Elf moving on the family's home security camera.

"My husband asked me, 'At what point are we doing too much? When does it end?'" that user wrote in her reel.

"About to be [Luke Combs]," Nicole jokingly added.

The Combs are parents to two boys, two-year-old Tex and 16-month-old Beau. Fatherhood has been a big part of the country singer's life and music recently: He released a family-focused album called Fathers & Sons in 2024.