It's been a year since Luke Combs and his wife Nicole became parents. Tex Lawrence turn a year old on Monday (June 19), and Nicole shared several adorable photos of their son on social media.

"I can't believe it's been a year," she writes in the caption. "Happy Birthday Tex, your laugh is the best part of every day. You are unbelievably loved."

"Time can slow down now," she adds.

Mrs. Combs included photos from Tex's first year of life, including some sweet moments as the family adjusted to being a family of three. She threw in some snaps of Tex taking in a football game with his daddy and enjoying a day out on the golf course, snuggled in mom's lap in the golf cart.

Although Combs and his wife have talked about not bringing Tex on the road for tours just yet, she did share a photo of the family on stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Combs' don't post too many photos of Tex, and have opted not to show his face, but there have been some intimate moments shared on Nicole's Instagram Stories. Over Father's Day weekend, she paid tribute to her husband with a pic of the country star serenading his son at home.

"Happy Fathers Day to Tex's dad," she writes on the Story. "He is so lucky to have a role model like you in his life. You're crushing the dad game. We all love you."

The family's household will soon be buzzing again with the addition of the couple's second child, due in September. Luke and Nicole announced their pregnancy in March, confirming that they are expecting another baby boy.

They'll officially join the "two under two" club when he arrives.