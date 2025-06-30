‘Yellowstone': Who’s Joining Luke Grimes on ‘Y: Marshals’?

Luke Grimes says a few "familiar faces" will be joining him for Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals.

He'll reprise his role as Kayce Dutton for the new show, set for the upcoming television season.

Y: Marshals (working title) is set to debut midseason on CBS.

The show finds Kayce Dutton joining an elite team of U.S. Marshals. He'll rely on his training as a cowboy and former Navy SEAL.

It's one of two spinoffs set for the upcoming television season.

No specific details were shared during People's recent interview with Grimes, but longtime fans of the franchise — as well as Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast team — have plenty of theories based on how Yellowstone ended.

Here is a list of everyone who could be joining him, ranked from most to least likely.

Yellowstone Season 5B - Unit Photography Emerson Miller loading...

Y: Marshals Potential Cast

You Can Bet on 'Em

Kayce Dutton's wife Monica and his son Tate have to be a part of Y: Marshals. In theory, Tate's absence could be explained away by college if Brecken Merrill isn't interested, but a suddenly single Kayce Dutton is a non-starter for a lot of fans.

On IMDB, there's not much listed for her beyond Yellowstone, which means she's not tied to another franchise. Perhaps the show won't zoom in on the youngest Dutton child's personal life like Yellowstone did, and Monica will only be a reoccurring character. More likely she's seen in every episode.

Likely to Be Seen

There are three good reasons to justify a Rip and Beth (Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly) cameo on Y: Marshals: They're family, they were probably the most popular characters on Yellowstone, and they'll begin their own show Dutton Ranch in the fall.

That might be a card to hold onto, however. Y: Marshals will need to find its own footing before it starts to look and feel like Yellowstone. Other actors could weave in and out of this new show's plot line effectively without leaving footprints.

For example, Monica's grandfather Felix (Rudy Ramos) is basically her only remaining kin on the reservation, and every time he was on screen, it felt important. Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) is basically a next door neighbor to Kayce and Monica, and he's still leading the Broken Rock Reservation. Both feel like the kind of older characters a show like this should have.

Remember, this is a network television show with a slightly older demographic.

Cole Hauser Kelley Reilly Rip and Beth Yellowstone Emerson Miller loading...

Don't Be Surprised

The boys in the bunkhouse all went their separate ways at the end of Yellowstone, but that doesn't mean one or two won't come back. Of this group, Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) seems most likely. He's a fan favorite who's been doing dirty work for the Dutton's for decades. It'd be very easy to imagine him keeping that tradition alive.

Smith is not a trained actor. He's a stuntman who landed the role of a lifetime, and he's very loyal to Sheridan and what Yellowstone stood for. The only way he's not part of Y: Marshals is if he's not invited.

Logistically, Ryan (Ian Bohen) is the only other cowboy who might return, mostly because ...

Seems Unlikely

Jimmy (Jefferson White) and Teeter (Jen Landon) are now in Texas working for Travis (Taylor Sheridan). If the show shoehorns them into an early episode, things are getting desperate.

Lynelle Perry (played by Wendy Moniz) also seems unlikely to join Grimes on Y: Marshals. She's worked quite a bit since the end of Yellowstone began to draw near, appearing on two popular network procedurals.

The main reason it's hard to imagine her returning is that Kayce wanted nothing to do with government at the end of the show, and she was literally the head of state government for most of the show's history.

Wes Bentley and Jamie Dutton Emerson Miller loading...

Not Gonna Happen

Characters who definitely won't appear on Y: Marshals include John Dutton, Colby Mayfield and Jamie Dutton. If you know, you know.

