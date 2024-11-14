Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr Welcomes a Baby Boy

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr is now a mother of two. The singer and her husband Josh Kerr welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 29, according to People.

They named their little boy Chapel Shields Kerr, a particularly meaningful choice since Chapel shares his middle name with his paternal grandfather. He was born in Nashville, Tenn., and weighed in at 3 lbs, 4.9 oz and 15 inches long.

Chapel is currently staying in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and in a statement, Kerr said that the family is looking forward to bringing him home soon.

"Chapel surprised us on October 29th and we are absolutely in love with our little boy," she told People. "He is currently thriving in the NICU and his big sister can't wait to meet him soon."

The couple are also parents to two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Leighton, who arrived in January 2022. Like her little brother, Leighton had a NICU stay at the beginning of her life: She was born early and arrived weighing 2lbs, 5oz. After 53 days in the hospital, little Leighton came home and has been thriving ever since.

To celebrate the arrival of baby brother Chapel, dad Josh Kerr shared a social media carousel of photos documenting the little boy's first days of life.

"He's making big moves in the NICU and we can't wait to have him home with us soon," he noted.

From the photos, it's clear just how excited Leighton is to be a big sister. In one photo, she's in the elevator of what appears to be a hospital, wearing a protective gown and smiling. In another, she watches video of her baby brother on her mom's phone, giggling with joy and squealing, "He's saying hi!"

Taylor Kerr (née Dye) married songwriter Josh Kerr in February 2020.

They welcomed their daughter Leighton in January 2022.

In June 2024, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their second child, a baby boy.

Maddie & Tae have a growing group of young children between them. Kerr's duo partner, Maddie Font, welcomed a baby boy named Forrest last September.