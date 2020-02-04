Maddie & Tae Announce Sophomore Album, ‘The Way It Feels’

Maddie & Tae are gearing up for a busy 2020, as the country music duo is set to release their sophomore album, The Wait It Feels, on Apr. 10.

Maddie & Tae's new album will be produced by Derek Wells, according to a press release. The project, which is a follow-up to their debut album, Start Here, will feature songs that first appeared on their previous two EPs, One Heart to Another and Everywhere I'm Goin', released last year.

"It has been four years since we’ve released an album," Maddie Marlow says in a statement. "For us, this is a lot more than just an album release. This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better. We are so proud of this 15-song story. We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect."

UMG Nashville

"These songs will always represent something so beautiful and spiritual to us," adds Taylor Dye, "And hopefully, it will represent something similar to people who listen."

Maddie & Tae penned 14 of the album's 15 tracks. Their sophomore album will include the previously-released singles "Friend's Don't" and "Die From a Broken Heart," along with "Lay Here With Me," a duet with fellow country singer Dierks Bentley.

To promote their new album, Maddie & Tae will be embarking on their headlining Tourist in This Town Tour. Tickets are on sale now and can be found on Maddie & Tae's official website. The Way It Feels is available to pre-order here.

Maddie & Tae's The Way It Feels Track Listing:

1. "Everywhere I'm Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

2. "Bathroom Floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)

3. "My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

4. "Tourist in This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

5. "Drunk ot Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)

6. "One Heart to Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

7. "Trying on Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)

8. "Write a Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)

9. "Water in His Wine Glass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)

10. "Ain't There Yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)

11. "Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)

12. "Friends Don’t" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

13. "Die From a Broken Heart" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

14. "I Don't Need to Know" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)

15. "New Dog Old Tricks" (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)