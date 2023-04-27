Maddie & Tae singer Maddie Font kept things sweet and simple when she told her husband Jonah that she's pregnant with their first child — and her reveal was just perfect.

Font shared that memory with fans via Maddie & Tae's Instagram, posting video she'd surreptitiously filmed of herself surprising Jonah with the news. The reveal took place in the couple's kitchen, when Font called Jonah over for a sniff test on whether or not a loaf of bread was still good.

"I want you to smell this bread. Yeah, I don't know if these are still good or not," Font says, reaching into the pantry. But instead of the loaf, she handed him a large, heart-shaped card that presumably broke the news.

For a second, Jonah looks frozen in happy shock, and Font covers her mouth in nervous laughter. Then he takes the card, asking "Really?" as Font confirms that it's true. Jonah brings her in for a hug, picking her up as the couple share a long embrace.

The clip is set to one of Maddie & Tae's sweetest love songs, "Strangers," a track off their 2022 Through the Madness Vol. 1 album.

Baby Font — who will be a boy — is due in September, and the singer and her husband shared the news with fans in early April. In the weeks since, Font has shared a few more details about her pregnancy, including the fact that she told her bandmate Taylor Kerr first, even before she told Jonah.

Kerr is already a mom to baby girl Leighton, who was born in January 2022. Leighton was born three months premature and spent 53 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before she was strong enough to go home. Prior to her arrival, Kerr spent a month in the hospital with doctors monitoring both mom and baby.