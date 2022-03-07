Maren Morris will be spending this summer on the road. The singer-songwriter has announced a massive 2022 tour in support of her new album Humble Quest, due out on March 25.

The tour will kick off June 9 in Raleigh, N.C., and stop at amphitheaters and large venues across the U.S. through the end of the year.

Morris will end the trek with a very special performance, marking her first headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The country star recruited some of her longtime friends and collaborators for support on the tour: Ruston Kelly, Brent Cobb, fellow Highwomen member Natalie Hemby, Joy Oladokun and Brittney Spencer are set to open on select dates.

The tour will give fans the first opportunity to hear tracks from her upcoming album, which Morris began writing at the beginning of the pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on her career, entering into motherhood and the death of her close friend and longtime musical collaborator Michael Busbee led Morris to examine the concept of humility, authenticity and defining your true self through this new collection of songs.

Tickets for all of the Humble Quest Tour dates will go on sale Tuesday (March 8) at 11AM local time. Citi cardmembers can gain access to an exclusive presale three hours earlier, beginning at 8AM local time.

Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards, which will be streamed live tonight (March 7) exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. She's also up for two awards at this year's Grammys, including Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You,” her hit duet with husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris' 2022 Humble Quest Tour Dates:

June 9 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

June 10 — Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit *

June 11 — Norfolk, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

June 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 17 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater *

June 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

June 23 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center *

June 24 — Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! *

June 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON Music Center Festival Stage *

July 7 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

July 8 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

July 9 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

July 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

July 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors *

July 16 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage *

July 21— Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre *

July 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall †

Aug. 4 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ‡

Aug. 5 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica ‡

Aug. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ‡

Aug. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island §

Aug. 11 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park §

Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park §

Aug. 13 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion §

Aug. 16 — Vail, Colo. @ Gerald R Ford Amphitheater **

Aug. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ TBA **

Aug. 19 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Botanical Garden **

Aug. 20 — Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky Brewing Co **

Aug. 23 — Walla Walla, Wash. @ Wine Country Ampitheater **

Aug. 26 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ††

Aug. 28 — Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Edgefield ††

Sept. 15 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl **

Sept. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater **

Sept. 17 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre **

Sept. 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre **

Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl †

Oct. 19 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

Oct. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory †

Oct. 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Irving Music Factory †

Dec. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena ‡ ‡



* with Brent Cobb

** with Lone Bellow

† with Ruston Kelly

‡ with Joy Oladokun

§ with Natalie Hemby

†† with Brittney Spencer

‡ ‡ with Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly