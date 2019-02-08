Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile have teamed for a new duet titled "Common," which finds the two Grammy darlings trying to find the middle ground.

The pop-influenced track opens with somber piano chords and clustered vocal harmonies before Morris takes the first verse, singing, "I've been tryna carry on / But I'm crushed under the weight / Of the world where I belong / But I don't feel at home, yeah."

Carlile takes the second verse, and the two multiple 2019 Grammy Awards nominees join their voices on the chorus afterward to bring the point of the song home.

"But we got way too much in common / So what's the point in fighting? / We got way too many problems if I'm being honest / I don't know what God is / 'Cause we've got way too much in common (Mmm, mmm) / Way too much in common (Mmm, mmm) / Way too much in common," they sing.

"Common" is one of the 14 tracks on Morris' eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Girl, which she has just announced is set for release on March 8. Morris and Carlile debuted the song live onstage during Morris' appearance at Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Weekend festival in Mexico on Feb. 1.

Los Angeles based songwriter Sarah Aarons wrote "Common." Aarons' other credits include "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara[, as well as "The Middle," Morris' crossover hit collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

Morris released her new album's title song as the first single from the project in January, and she followed that by releasing a powerful video showing a variety of women in various scenes, including Morris attending a women's march, to underscore its theme of female empowerment.

Morris is set to embark on her Girl: The World Tour in March, with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn as her support acts.

Morris and Carlile are both nominated in multiple categories at the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards, including mainstream all-genre categories Record and Song of the Year, in which they are both nominated. Carlile is also nominated for Album of the Year, among other categories, and Morris scored nods in several country categories. Both are set to perform during the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 10).

Maren Morris' "Girl" Is an Anthem