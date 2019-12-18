Maren Morris Shows the Bittersweet Gift She Received From Busbee’s Family

Maren Morris is sending up a fond remembrance of her late producer and co-songwriter Busbee this holiday season.

Busbee (full name Michael James Ryan Busbee) was the hitmaker behind a slew of successful singles for some of country music's most influential artists over the last five years, including Morris and Keith Urban. In September, Busbee died at the age of 43 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

But Morris isn't letting his memory go quietly. Last week (Dec. 12), the singer showed off a cherished gift she received from the producer's family. Just before she captured Album of the Year at the 53rd CMA Awards last month, she was gifted Busbee's piano that the two used while making the album.

"I was given busbee's piano the day before we won album of the year for Girl," Morris says. "The one we recorded '80s Mercedes; and 'Gold Love' on. I play a few crappy chords but I hear him in every one."

Morris isn't the only one to speak out after Busbee's death. In October, fellow artist and 2019 CMA Awards co-host Carrie Underwood remembered being "lucky enough to get to write and work" with the producer. When Blake Shelton took home the first win of the night at the CMA Awards Nov. 13, he dedicated his Single of the Year success to Busbee and Earl Thomas Conley. Conley's another country icon who passed away this year.

Busbee produced the bulk of Morris' Girl album alongside the singer. As intimated in her message about the piano, he also shared songwriting credit on that album's "Gold Love" as well as Hero single "80s Mercedes."