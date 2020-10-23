Maren Morris is among a large group of entertainers scheduled to appear on Sunday (Oct. 25) during a concert event to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The "Girl" hitmaker shared the concert's poster on Thursday night (Oct. 22). More than a dozen entertainers are listed as performers as well, but Morris is officially a special guest for the 8PM ET live stream. Jennifer Hudson, Jon Bon Jovi, Cher, John Legend and Dave Matthews are a few of the performers, while the former Vice President and his wife, Harris, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pink are among the many special guests.

The 30-year-old frequently shares opinions on politics and social issues on social media, often showing support for causes supported by the Democrat party. Over the last 30 days she's not outwardly criticized President Trump, but she has shared messages from other celebrities who have. Her tweet does not clarify the nature of her comments scheduled for Sunday.

Musically, Morris has spent much of 2020 in Nashville after her tour was scuttled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She has performed on national television several times, including at the ACM Awards in September and the CMT Awards on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

Morris released a new song titled "Better Than We Found It" in October of 2020 that calls for social change. The new music video stars people seeking change in Nashville, including two of the young women behind Teens 4 Equality, an action group that organized a large protest following the death of George Floyd; and Sam and Vickie, the uncle and mother, respectively, of Daniel Hambrick, a Black man who died at the hands of Nashville police in 2018.

A donation is required to view the live concert event on Sunday (Oct. 25). Donations benefit the Biden victory fund and will be used to help elect Biden and Harris to office.