Maren Morris has built herself a nest on country radio with her latest single "The Bones" from her album, Girl.

"The Bones" rises from No. 2 to No. 1 on this week's Billboard Country Airplay chart, taking the top spot from last week's leader, Jon Pardi's "Heartache Medication." The song has also topped the Mediabase chart.

The melodic love song was written by Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz and was produced by Greg Kurstin, who is most famous for his work with Adele on her song "Hello."

With "The Bones" now firmly atop the chart, Morris has scored her third No. 1 single, following her two previous chart-toppers "I Could Use a Love Song" and "Girl." Morris has two additional Top 10 singles on the chart with "My Church" reaching No. 9 and "Rich" peaking at No. 4.

Morris' only country song to miss the Top 10 was "80s Mercedes," which topped out at No. 12.

Caylee Hammack's Live "Family Tree" Is Rattlin' Good

To celebrate "The Bones" becoming her third No. 1 single, Morris took to Twitter to share the news. Morris captioned the post she shared alongside of a picture that displayed "The Bones" and "Number One", "The bones are good. Thank you so much for my third number 1 song. And I will be having the party for it after I have this baby so I can drink all the margaritas."

Morris becomes the first female artist to reach No. 1 since Lindsay Ell, when she appeared on Brantley Gilbert's "What Happens In a Small Town." in November of last year. She also becomes the first female artist to top the chart by herself since she did so with "Girl" in July last year.

Morris is set to play the Houston Rodeo, while the singer is nine months pregnant with her first child. She will appear alongside fellow country music artist Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Willie Nelson.