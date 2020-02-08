Maren Morris is perhaps going where no woman has gone before: to headline the Houston Rodeo while nine months pregnant.

The country superstar is set to perform at the iconic Texas-based event on March 7, which is just weeks before her first child, a boy, is due to be born.

"It’s a pretty crazy concept," she shares during an appearance on the Ty Bentli Show (quote via Nash Country Daily). "I took the show offer before I was pregnant. It’s such an iconic thing to get to do, especially being from Texas. So when I found out that I was pregnant, I was like, ‘Oh my god, being nine months pregnant at the Houston Rodeo would be kinda badass.’"

Though it's nerve-racking to perform on such an elite stage, Morris believes the opportunity is going to be even more "epic" since she'll be performing pregnant. Don't worry — she has a plan in place to put the least amount of strain on her body as possible. Taking the stage at 6PM, the Texas native will perform an hour-long set and fly home to Nashville right after. She presumes she'll be home around 9PM, which gives her plenty of time to nap before pregnancy insomnia has her up the other half of the night.

It will also be her first show in four months, and she plans to stay mostly stationary.

"It’s kind of a homecoming. I have good feelings about it. I think I can do it. I think I can pull it off," she says. "I think it will be pretty epic to say that I did the Houston Rodeo nine months pregnant.”

Morris announced that she and husband Ryan Hurd were expecting a baby boy in October of 2019. She tells Taste of Country Nights that she is re-designing her bus so her baby boy can go on the road with her.

While she's been careful to watch what she eats during pregnancy, Morris says she's looking forward to being able to have a few drinks with her friends after her son is born.

"I miss a good throw down night with my girls and just have some wine or some margs," Morris says. "I'm excited to get back to that part of me — but it's been nice to have a brief cleanse."

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Willie Nelson are among the many other artists slated to take the stage during the 20-day Houston Rodeo in 2020.